2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited - 75th Anniversary 1C4BJWEG1GL214227 This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited combines legendary off-road capability with four-door practicality. Powered by a proven V6 engine and built with Jeeps iconic rugged design, its ready for trails, beaches, or city streets. Includes both the hard top and soft top for year-round versatility, plus a set of 17 Falken Wildpeak A/T tires for added grip and durability. Features a spacious interior, removable roof panels, and trail-rated toughness that makes every drive an adventure.

85,058 KM

Details Description Features

Unlimited Sahara New Arrival | 75th Anniversary | Two Tops | Local Trade | Clean CarFax

Location

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Used
85,058KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,058 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited - 75th Anniversary
This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited combines legendary off-road capability with four-door practicality. Powered by a proven V6 engine and built with Jeeps iconic rugged design, its ready for trails, beaches, or city streets. Includes both the hard top and soft top for year-round versatility, plus a set of 17" Falken Wildpeak A/T tires for added grip and durability. Features a spacious interior, removable roof panels, and trail-rated toughness that makes every drive an adventure.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
