$27,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara New Arrival | 75th Anniversary | Two Tops | Local Trade | Clean CarFax
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara New Arrival | 75th Anniversary | Two Tops | Local Trade | Clean CarFax
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,058 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited - 75th Anniversary
1C4BJWEG1GL214227
This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited combines legendary off-road capability with four-door practicality. Powered by a proven V6 engine and built with Jeeps iconic rugged design, its ready for trails, beaches, or city streets. Includes both the hard top and soft top for year-round versatility, plus a set of 17" Falken Wildpeak A/T tires for added grip and durability. Features a spacious interior, removable roof panels, and trail-rated toughness that makes every drive an adventure.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lally Kia
Lally Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-352-6200