2016 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 6 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9605020

9605020 Stock #: 4080A

4080A VIN: 1C4HJWEG1GL257170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 41,672 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.