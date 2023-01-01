$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2016 Jeep Wrangler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9605020
- Stock #: 4080A
- VIN: 1C4HJWEG1GL257170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 41,672 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5