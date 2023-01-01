Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

43,535 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve | Leather interior | Navigation | Heated s

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve | Leather interior | Navigation | Heated s

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9902540
  • Stock #: V21603A
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LP9GBL25854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21603A
  • Mileage 43,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation
Leather interior
Heated seats all throughout
BLIS
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Power seats
Push button start
Remote locking

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

