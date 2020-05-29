Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo, Sport Pkg, Premium Plus Pkg, 21" 911 Wheel

2016 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo, Sport Pkg, Premium Plus Pkg, 21” 911 Wheel

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  36,360KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5042577
  Stock #: WP1AC2
  VIN: WP1AC2A24GLA89229
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ultra low Mileage 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is Loaded! With an MSRP of $153,961 it includes: Premium Plus package - $5140 Adaptive Cruise control - $2630 Extended interior package - $2745 Wheel Arch extensions in exterior colour - $1320 21 inch Porsche 911 Turbo design wheel - $4530 Sport package $3670 So much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Additional Features
  AWD
  8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

