+ taxes & licensing
519-354-8000
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab Rebel Bright White Clearcoat **LOCAL TRADE**, 4-Corner Air Suspension (DISC), 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge, Glove Box Lamp, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Luxury Group, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26W Rebel, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free/Nav, Ram Glove Box Badge, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote SD Card Slot, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener. Recent Arrival! 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5