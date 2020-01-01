Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel Alpine Sound/4 Corner Air Suspension/Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel Alpine Sound/4 Corner Air Suspension/Bluetooth

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 6257727
  2. 6257727
  3. 6257727
  4. 6257727
  5. 6257727
  6. 6257727
  7. 6257727
  8. 6257727
  9. 6257727
  10. 6257727
  11. 6257727
  12. 6257727
  13. 6257727
  14. 6257727
  15. 6257727
  16. 6257727
  17. 6257727
  18. 6257727
  19. 6257727
  20. 6257727
  21. 6257727
  22. 6257727
  23. 6257727
  24. 6257727
  25. 6257727
  26. 6257727
Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6257727
  • Stock #: N04867AA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT1GS250907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab Rebel Bright White Clearcoat **LOCAL TRADE**, 4-Corner Air Suspension (DISC), 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge, Glove Box Lamp, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Luxury Group, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26W Rebel, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free/Nav, Ram Glove Box Badge, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote SD Card Slot, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener. Recent Arrival! 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2014 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 141,376 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 6,800 KM
$43,943 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 129,936 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory