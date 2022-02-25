Menu
2016 RAM 1500

110,259 KM

Details Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

SPORT

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

110,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295957
  • Stock #: N05311A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT5GS316977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,259 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

