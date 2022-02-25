Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

131,908 KM

Details Description Features

$25,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST #V6 #Back-up Cam #Accident Free!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST #V6 #Back-up Cam #Accident Free!

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 8361012
  2. 8361012
  3. 8361012
  4. 8361012
  5. 8361012
  6. 8361012
  7. 8361012
  8. 8361012
  9. 8361012
  10. 8361012
  11. 8361012
  12. 8361012
  13. 8361012
  14. 8361012
  15. 8361012
  16. 8361012
  17. 8361012
  18. 8361012
  19. 8361012
  20. 8361012
Contact Seller

$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

131,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8361012
  • Stock #: k4340a
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG1GS286246

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # k4340a
  • Mileage 131,908 KM

Vehicle Description

** Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!. You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis. At LALLY KIA We Don't Sell Cars, We Gain Customers!! Lally Kia servicing All Southwestern Ontario!! Price shown does not include HST and license.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
**Due to recent and prevalent fraud in Ontario, cash offers will not be accepted by clients or businesses residing more than 150kms from Lally Kia. Finance options will be available to secure a vehicle. Certified bank funds accepted by Lally KIA will require verification prior to delivery of the vehicle.
WHAT WE'VE DONE SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO:
-PERFORMED 150 POINT MECHANICAL AND SAFETY INSPECTION
-PERFORMED LUBE, OIL & FILTER
-COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL PACKAGE
-PURCHASED CARFAX REPORT
-PURCHASED PAINT TOUCH UP STICK
-ARRANGED NO CHARGE 3 MONTH SIRIUS RADIO TRIAL

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2020 Kia Forte EX+
 19,789 KM
$23,997 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 57,232 KM
$54,997 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 10,371 KM
$29,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory