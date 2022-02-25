$25,994+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
ST #V6 #Back-up Cam #Accident Free!
131,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8361012
- Stock #: k4340a
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG1GS286246
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # k4340a
- Mileage 131,908 KM
Vehicle Description
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!. You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis. At LALLY KIA We Don't Sell Cars, We Gain Customers!! Lally Kia servicing All Southwestern Ontario!! Price shown does not include HST and license.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
**Due to recent and prevalent fraud in Ontario, cash offers will not be accepted by clients or businesses residing more than 150kms from Lally Kia. Finance options will be available to secure a vehicle. Certified bank funds accepted by Lally KIA will require verification prior to delivery of the vehicle.
WHAT WE'VE DONE SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO:
-PERFORMED 150 POINT MECHANICAL AND SAFETY INSPECTION
-PERFORMED LUBE, OIL & FILTER
-COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL PACKAGE
-PURCHASED CARFAX REPORT
-PURCHASED PAINT TOUCH UP STICK
-ARRANGED NO CHARGE 3 MONTH SIRIUS RADIO TRIAL
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
