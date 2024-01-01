$40,999+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 540
i xDrive 540i AWD | Remote Parking PKG | M PKG |
2017 BMW 540
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,028KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAJE7C35HG890421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving with this stunning 2017 BMW 540i xDrive. This luxury sedan combines power, sophistication, and advanced technology to deliver an exceptional driving experience.
Key Features:
Dynamic Performance: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine with 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.
xDrive All-Wheel Drive: Superior handling and traction in all road conditions.
Elegant Design: Sleek exterior with LED headlights, kidney grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Luxurious Interior: Premium leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable seats, and fine wood trim.
Cutting-Edge Technology: 10.2" iDrive infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.
Safety Features: Includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Comfort & Convenience: Four-zone climate control, keyless entry, and panoramic moonroof.
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent fuel economy with approximately 9.4 L/100 km combined.
Don't miss the chance to own this extraordinary 2017 BMW 540i xDrive. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and feel the excitement for yourself!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
2017 BMW 540