Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the thrill of driving with this stunning 2017 BMW 540i xDrive. This luxury sedan combines power, sophistication, and advanced technology to deliver an exceptional driving experience.<br><br> Key Features:<br> Dynamic Performance: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine with 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.<br> xDrive All-Wheel Drive: Superior handling and traction in all road conditions.<br> Elegant Design: Sleek exterior with LED headlights, kidney grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels.<br> Luxurious Interior: Premium leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable seats, and fine wood trim.<br> Cutting-Edge Technology: 10.2 iDrive infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.<br> Safety Features: Includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.<br> Comfort & Convenience: Four-zone climate control, keyless entry, and panoramic moonroof.<br> Fuel Efficiency: Excellent fuel economy with approximately 9.4 L/100 km combined.<br> Dont miss the chance to own this extraordinary 2017 BMW 540i xDrive. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and feel the excitement for yourself! <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2017 BMW 540

77,028 KM

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW 540

i xDrive 540i AWD | Remote Parking PKG | M PKG |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 540

i xDrive 540i AWD | Remote Parking PKG | M PKG |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 11465773
  2. 11465773
  3. 11465773
Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,028KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAJE7C35HG890421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of driving with this stunning 2017 BMW 540i xDrive. This luxury sedan combines power, sophistication, and advanced technology to deliver an exceptional driving experience.



Key Features:


Dynamic Performance: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine with 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

xDrive All-Wheel Drive: Superior handling and traction in all road conditions.

Elegant Design: Sleek exterior with LED headlights, kidney grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Luxurious Interior: Premium leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable seats, and fine wood trim.

Cutting-Edge Technology: 10.2" iDrive infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety Features: Includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Comfort & Convenience: Four-zone climate control, keyless entry, and panoramic moonroof.

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent fuel economy with approximately 9.4 L/100 km combined.


Don't miss the chance to own this extraordinary 2017 BMW 540i xDrive. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and feel the excitement for yourself!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor 37 Performance PKG | Pano Roof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor 37 Performance PKG | Pano Roof | 21,105 KM $101,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL Essential | Sunroof | Leather | Heated Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL Essential | Sunroof | Leather | Heated Seats | 146,121 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD | 2.7L V6 | Panoroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD | 2.7L V6 | Panoroof | 16,913 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 540