2017 Chevrolet Cruze

103,557 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto LT | SUMMER AND WINTER WHEELS | HEATED SEATS

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto LT | SUMMER AND WINTER WHEELS | HEATED SEATS

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6736667
  Stock #: V0102A
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM9HS523960

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 103,557 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated Seats Reverse Camera Summer and Winter Wheels Push Button Start Remote Start OnStar Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Power Seats Power Windows Power Door Locks And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

