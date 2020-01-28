Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ, Nav, Heated & Cooled Seats

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ, Nav, Heated & Cooled Seats

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,710KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604451
  • Stock #: V10686A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC6HG474309
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Navigation
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Touch Screen
Leather Interior
Remote Start
Sunroof
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
  • 4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

