2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$28,499 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 5 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6853128

6853128 Stock #: N05029A

N05029A VIN: 2C4RC1EG2HR595493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,555 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.