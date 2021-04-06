Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

75,555 KM

Details Description Features

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
4DR WGN TOURING-L PLUS

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

4DR WGN TOURING-L PLUS

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

75,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853128
  • Stock #: N05029A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG2HR595493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4D Passenger Van Touring L Plus Velvet Red Pearlcoat **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**. FWD Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Minivan * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Large Utility Vehicle Reviews: * Owners tend to rave about the Pacificas comfortable ride, ample power, upscale cabin, approachable technology and features, and generous space and storage provisions to keep cargo and smaller items organized on the move. Source: autoTRADER.ca Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

