2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,316 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus

12837601

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG5HR649158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CCWG00212A
  • Mileage 68,316 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan