<p>The 2017 Ford Edge SEL V6, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Edge SEL V6 you will find features like;</p> <p>3.5L V6 Engine</p> <p>Panoramic Sunroof</p> <p>Navigation </p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Power Liftgate</p> <p>Remote Start</p> <p>Push Button Start</p> <p>Upgraded 18’ Rims</p> <p>Class II Hitch</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

