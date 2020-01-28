Menu
2017 Ford Edge

SEL, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Start,

2017 Ford Edge

SEL, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Start,

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,951KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604457
  • Stock #: V19297A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J8XHBB70550
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2017 Ford Edge SEL is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation
Trailer Tow Package
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Reverse Camera
Reverse Sensing System
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

