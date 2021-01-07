Menu
2017 Ford Escape

21,277 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA

2017 Ford Escape

SE | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6532962
  Stock #: V0559LB
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD2HUE60559

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,277 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Escape is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Reverse Camera Heated Seats Dual Climate Control Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Power Seats Power Door Locks Power Windows And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

