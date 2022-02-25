Menu
2017 Ford Escape

151,148 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

2017 Ford Escape

SE | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292225
  • Stock #: V20824A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD1HUB55039

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








This 2017 Ford Escape SE is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

Dual Climate Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Power Liftgate
Heated Seats
Power Seats


And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

