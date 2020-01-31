Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum, Nav, Heated & Cooled Seats

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum, Nav, Heated & Cooled Seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  83,488KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4657557
  Stock #: V19006A
  VIN: 1FM5K8HT8HGC41882
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Navigation
Adaptive cruise control
Blis
Lane Departure System
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Cooled Seats
Moon Roof
Remote Start
Power Trunk
Backup Camera
Backup Sensors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

