$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT, Nav, Heated Seats

XLT, Nav, Heated Seats

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

  • 42,266KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5047437
  • Stock #: V6259LB
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D88HGD46259
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2017 Ford Explorer XLT is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Backup Camera Remote Start Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

