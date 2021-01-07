Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

74,955 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited| NAV| PANO ROOF| REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited| NAV| PANO ROOF| REMOTE START

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 6473563
  2. 6473563
  3. 6473563
  4. 6473563
  5. 6473563
  6. 6473563
  7. 6473563
  8. 6473563
  9. 6473563
  10. 6473563
  11. 6473563
  12. 6473563
  13. 6473563
  14. 6473563
  15. 6473563
  16. 6473563
  17. 6473563
  18. 6473563
  19. 6473563
  20. 6473563
  21. 6473563
  22. 6473563
  23. 6473563
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6473563
  • Stock #: V10466A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F84HGC96389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,955 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Explorer Limited is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Panoramic Sunroof Heated/Cooled Front Seats Heated Second Row Seats Leather Seats Lane Keep Assist Parking Assist Reverse Camera Remote Start Power Seats Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Ford F-150
 79,778 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKZ Sel...
 50,263 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE| ...
 74,024 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory