2017 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT | Navigation | Heated Seats

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT | Navigation | Heated Seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6532968
  Stock #: V5970
  VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGE05970

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Explorer is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Panoramic Sunroof Heated Seats Leather Seats Dual Climate Control Power Liftgate Reverse Camera Push Button Start Cruise Control Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Seats And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

