2017 Ford Explorer

145,746 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT | Navigation | Sunroof | Remote Start

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT | Navigation | Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610888
  • Stock #: V8469A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D80HGA72068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,746 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L
V6
Sunroof
Navigation
Remote start
Keyless entry
Push start
Heated seats
Power seats
Power locks
Power windows
Bluetooth
And so much more!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

