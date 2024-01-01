Menu
Details Description Features

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

67,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0HFC71956

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2.7L
NAVIGATION
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
REMOTE START
REAR DEFROST
BACK UP CAMERA
SYNC 3 W/ BLUETOOTH
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
CRUISE CONTROL



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

