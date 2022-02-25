Menu
2017 Ford F-150

102,636 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT | NAV | 5.0L V8

2017 Ford F-150

XLT | NAV | 5.0L V8

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8292213
  Stock #: V20838A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EF3HKD04690

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








This 2017 Ford F-150 is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

5.0L V8
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Power Seats
Power Windows
Bluetooth


And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

