2017 Ford F-150

161,512 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

XLT

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8331849
  • Stock #: V20960A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXHFB71461

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

