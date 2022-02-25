$35,999+ tax & licensing
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
161,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8331849
- Stock #: V20960A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EPXHFB71461
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,512 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
