2017 Ford Focus

64,850 KM

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

64,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097535
  • Stock #: KV10261
  • VIN: 1FADP3FEXHL273710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

