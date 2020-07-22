Menu
2017 Ford Focus

12,708 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

Rs Rs

2017 Ford Focus

Rs Rs

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5486445
  • Stock #: V5236
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH3H4125236

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,708 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Focus RS is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: 6 Speed Manual Transmission 350-HP 350 LB-FT Navigation Sony Audio Backup Camera Heated Steering Wheel Moonroof Bluetooth Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
6 Speed Manual
AWD
Navigation System

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

