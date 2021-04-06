Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

25,684 KM

Details Description Features

519-436-1430

GT Premium | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

25,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6855680
  • Stock #: V20097A
  • VIN: 1FATP8FFXH5321177

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,684 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Mustang Gt Convertible is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Cooled Seats BLIS Backup Camera Apple Car Play Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

