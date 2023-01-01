2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 6 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10329132

10329132 Stock #: V6673A

V6673A VIN: 3GTU2PEJ8HG267397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,605 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.