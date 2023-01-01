Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

112,605 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Leather interior | Bluetooth | trailer to

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Leather interior | Bluetooth | trailer to

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10329132
  • Stock #: V6673A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ8HG267397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun roof
Leather interior
Power seats
Trailer towing mirrors
Bluetooth
Dual climate control seats
Dual climate zones control
Remote locking
Back up camera

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

