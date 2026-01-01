$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan TOURING CVT SEDAN
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan TOURING CVT SEDAN
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFBR01471A
- Mileage 104,105 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Honda Civic Touring Sedan delivers outstanding fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and upscale comfort in one of Canada's most popular compact cars. As the top-tier Touring model, it offers premium amenities, refined styling, and a smooth driving experience perfect for commuting and long-distance travel alike.POWER & PERFORMANCE
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
174 Horsepower / 162 lb-ft Torque
Eco Assist System
Excellent Fuel Economy
Touring Trim Level
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Remote Engine Start
Power Sunroof
17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Moonroof
Chrome Exterior Accents
Sleek Aerodynamic Sedan Styling
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Heated Front & Rear Seats
8-Way Power Driver Seat
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Spacious Passenger Cabin
7" Display Audio Touchscreen
Built-In Navigation System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®
Premium Audio System
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Honda Sensing® Suite
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist System
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Road Departure Mitigation
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Vehicle Stability Assist
Touring Trim Level
1.5L Turbocharged Engine
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Excellent Fuel Efficiency
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-397-3403