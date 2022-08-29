Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

72,424 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 9166018
  2. 9166018
  3. 9166018
  4. 9166018
  5. 9166018
  6. 9166018
  7. 9166018
  8. 9166018
  9. 9166018
  10. 9166018
  11. 9166018
  12. 9166018
  13. 9166018
  14. 9166018
  15. 9166018
  16. 9166018
  17. 9166018
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9166018
  • Stock #: V0481
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F96HH100481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V0481
  • Mileage 72,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2021 Ford F-150 Lari...
 32,467 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX Res...
 47,385 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL |...
 41,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory