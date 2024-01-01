$29,753+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring | AWD | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping Aid |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$29,753
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H90HH137104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V7104
- Mileage 47,672 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is a top-tier compact SUV known for its blend of style, comfort, and performance. This model features a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 190 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system enhances stability and traction in various driving conditions.
Inside, the Touring trim offers a luxurious experience with leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, and a panoramic sunroof. The cabin is equipped with advanced technology, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration, and a premium 9-speaker audio system.
Safety features are robust, with the Honda Sensing suite providing adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The 2017 CR-V Touring AWD stands out for its spacious interior, high-quality materials, and a reputation for reliability, making it a solid choice for families and individuals alike.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2017 Honda CR-V