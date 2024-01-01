Menu
The 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is a top-tier compact SUV known for its blend of style, comfort, and performance. This model features a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 190 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system enhances stability and traction in various driving conditions. Inside, the Touring trim offers a luxurious experience with leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory function, and a panoramic sunroof. The cabin is equipped with advanced technology, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration, and a premium 9-speaker audio system. Safety features are robust, with the Honda Sensing suite providing adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The 2017 CR-V Touring AWD stands out for its spacious interior, high-quality materials, and a reputation for reliability, making it a solid choice for families and individuals alike. <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2017 Honda CR-V

47,672 KM

$29,753

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

Touring | AWD | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping Aid |

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring | AWD | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping Aid |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$29,753

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H90HH137104

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # V7104
  Mileage 47,672 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

$29,753

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Honda CR-V