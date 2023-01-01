$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
77,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9635785
- VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH466815
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5