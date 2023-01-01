Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

77,800 KM

Details Features

Lally Kia

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

2017 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

77,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9635785
  VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH466815

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
