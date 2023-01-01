2017 Hyundai Sonata

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9635785

9635785 VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH466815

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.