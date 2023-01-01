2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 1 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10330674

10330674 Stock #: U05203

U05203 VIN: 1C4RJFBG1HC649964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 28,153 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.