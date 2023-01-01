Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

28,153 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT MONITOR

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT MONITOR

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10330674
  • Stock #: U05203
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG1HC649964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,153 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4D Sport Utility Limited Bright White Clearcoat 4WD, 506 Watt Amplifier, 8.4 Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, Luxury Group II, Nappa Leather-Faced Front Ventilated Bucket Seats, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Quick Order Package 23H Limited, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Ventilated Front Seats. Odometer is 90136 kilometers below market average! 4WD Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

