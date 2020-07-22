Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

80,908 KM

Summit, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Seats

  • Listing ID: 5384570
  • Stock #: V10412A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJG5HC727082

80,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,908 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated And Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Dual Panoramic Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Lane Keeping Navigation Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System Keyless Entry Multi Terrain Mode And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

