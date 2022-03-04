$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Motion
519-354-4446
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
140,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8478441
- Stock #: 22542
- VIN: 1C4RJFJT0HC638405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 140,783 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
