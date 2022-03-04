Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

140,783 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Motion

519-354-4446

Summit

Location

505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2

140,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8478441
  • Stock #: 22542
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJT0HC638405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,783 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

