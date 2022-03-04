Menu
2017 Jeep Renegade

67,499 KM

Details Features

$27,821

+ tax & licensing
$27,821

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2017 Jeep Renegade

2017 Jeep Renegade

North

2017 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$27,821

+ taxes & licensing

67,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534753
  • Stock #: N05406A
  • VIN: ZACCJBBB5HPF49378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N05406A
  • Mileage 67,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

