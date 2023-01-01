Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Soul

100,409 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 10401315
  2. 10401315
  3. 10401315
  4. 10401315
  5. 10401315
  6. 10401315
  7. 10401315
  8. 10401315
  9. 10401315
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401315
  • Stock #: U05202A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56H7486747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,409 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 SPORT
 113,116 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona LX+ ...
 63,883 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,646 KM
$31,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory