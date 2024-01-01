$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul
EX+
2017 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
140,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A50H7877537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,214 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
