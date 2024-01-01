Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

52,186 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

LX

2017 Kia Sportage

LX

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3ACXH7269459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,186 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2017 Kia Sportage