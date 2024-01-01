Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2017 Lincoln Continental AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Continental AWD you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Twin Panel Moonroof</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>360-Degree Camera</p> <p>Heated Leather Seats</p> <p>Heate Steering Wheel</p> <p>Remote Start</p> <p>Ambient Lighting</p> <p>Revel Audio System</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

2017 Lincoln Continental

62,519 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lincoln Continental

Select Twin Panel Moonroof | ACC + Lane Keeping |

Watch This Vehicle
12010240

2017 Lincoln Continental

Select Twin Panel Moonroof | ACC + Lane Keeping |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,519KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1LN6L9TP4H5601114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,519 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Lincoln Continental AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Continental AWD you will find features like;



Twin Panel Moonroof



Adaptive Cruise Control



Lane Keeping Aid



BLIS



360-Degree Camera



Heated Leather Seats



Heate Steering Wheel



Remote Start



Ambient Lighting



Revel Audio System



Reverse Sensing System



Power Windows



Power Locks



Power Seats



and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT Demo | By Appointment Only | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT Demo | By Appointment Only | 10,335 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Night Edition | Upgraded Rims/Tires | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Night Edition | Upgraded Rims/Tires | 63,824 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT Performance PKG | Active Valve Exhaust | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Ford Mustang GT Performance PKG | Active Valve Exhaust | 36,580 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln Continental