2017 Lincoln Continental

Reserve, 3.0, LUXURY PKG, TECH PKG, PANO ROOF

2017 Lincoln Continental

Reserve, 3.0, LUXURY PKG, TECH PKG, PANO ROOF

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,289KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4605525
  • Stock #: V7891
  • VIN: 1LN6L9NC5H5620992
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Iconic one owner 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve is loaded with all the must haves and some!
Reserve packag
- Climate package with heated and cooled front seats
- Rear heated seats
- Heated Steering wheel
-Rain sensing wipers
- Windshield Wiper de-ice

3.0 GTDI V6 - 400hp 400tq

Luxury Package
- Premium LED Headlamps
- Revel Ultima 19 Speaker Sound system

Technology Package
- Active park Asssist
- Adaptive Cruise control
- 360 - Degree Camera
- Pre- Collision Assist w/ Pedestrian detection
- Lane departure warning

20 Polished Aluminium wheels


And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

