$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve 3.7L V6 AWD | Panoramic Sunroof |
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve 3.7L V6 AWD | Panoramic Sunroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00470P
- Mileage 124,570 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2017 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD
102A Equipment Group | 3.7L V6 Engine
Luxury Mid-Size SUV with Comfort, Power, and Premium Features
The 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve offers refined elegance, advanced technology, and a smooth, confident ride. Equipped with the 102A Package and the proven 3.7L V6, this MKX delivers a perfect balance of performance and luxury.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 3.7L Ti-VCT V6 (303 HP / 278 lb-ft torque)
? 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
? Adaptive Power Steering for Confident Handling
? Class II Tow Capability (when equipped)
???????????????????????????????????????
RESERVE 102A PACKAGE
• Heated & Cooled Premium Leather-Trimmed Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
• Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade
• Enhanced THX® II Certified Audio System
• Voice-Activated Navigation with SYNC® 3
• Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert
• Hands-Free Power Liftgate
???????????????????????????????????????
LUXURY & DESIGN HIGHLIGHTS
→ 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels
→ Adaptive HID Headlamps with LED Accents
→ Ambient Interior Lighting
→ Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors with Memory
→ Refined Lincoln Signature Grille and Chrome Accents
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430