<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2017 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD</strong></p> <p>102A Equipment Group | 3.7L V6 Engine<br /> Luxury Mid-Size SUV with Comfort, Power, and Premium Features</p> <p>The 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve offers refined elegance, advanced technology, and a smooth, confident ride. Equipped with the 102A Package and the proven 3.7L V6, this MKX delivers a perfect balance of performance and luxury.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 3.7L Ti-VCT V6 (303 HP / 278 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters<br /> ? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive<br /> ? Adaptive Power Steering for Confident Handling<br /> ? Class II Tow Capability (when equipped)</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>RESERVE 102A PACKAGE</strong><br /> • Heated & Cooled Premium Leather-Trimmed Front Seats<br /> • Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br /> • Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade<br /> • Enhanced THX® II Certified Audio System<br /> • Voice-Activated Navigation with SYNC® 3<br /> • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert<br /> • Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>LUXURY & DESIGN HIGHLIGHTS</strong><br /> → 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels<br /> → Adaptive HID Headlamps with LED Accents<br /> → Ambient Interior Lighting<br /> → Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors with Memory<br /> → Refined Lincoln Signature Grille and Chrome Accents</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2017 Lincoln MKX

124,570 KM

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve 3.7L V6 AWD | Panoramic Sunroof |

12894809

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve 3.7L V6 AWD | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,570KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LR9HBL29231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00470P
  • Mileage 124,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
