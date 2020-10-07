Menu
2017 Lincoln MKZ

39,985 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln MKZ

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve| NAV| ROOF| HEATED SEATS

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve| NAV| ROOF| HEATED SEATS

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5980596
  Stock #: V18947A
  VIN: 3LN6L5F99HR601872

Vehicle Details

  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # V18947A
  Mileage 39,985 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated/Cooled Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Moonroof Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System Remote Start Memory Seats And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

