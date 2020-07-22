Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

35,190 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD with Tech Package

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD with Tech Package

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5479347
  Stock #: UM2439
  VIN: JM3KFBDL7H0193404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, power moonroof, heated leather seats, power liftgate, memory seats, BOSE audio, radar cruise control, lane keep assist, heads up display, heated rear seats and so much more!



To calculate your custom payment options click on the Shop N Go button.



We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your appointment today!



This 2017Mazda CX-5 GT was a one owner locallease return that was bought new, serviced here andis in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report.



Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.



Full coverage unlimited mileage warranty remains until October 2nd, 2020, unlimited mileage powertrain warranty remains until October 2nd, 2022and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

