$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Motion
519-354-4446
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
Location
Auto Motion
505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2
519-354-4446
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
129,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8478444
- Stock #: 22692
- VIN: JM1GL1W53H1107466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Motion
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Motion
505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2