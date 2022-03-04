Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA6

129,000 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Motion

519-354-4446

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Auto Motion

505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2

519-354-4446

  1. 8478444
  2. 8478444
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8478444
  Stock #: 22692
  VIN: JM1GL1W53H1107466

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Auto Motion

Auto Motion

505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2

