Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

41,114 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV, Heated Seats, Dual Pannel Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV, Heated Seats, Dual Pannel Moonroof

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 5693502
  2. 5693502
  3. 5693502
  4. 5693502
  5. 5693502
  6. 5693502
  7. 5693502
  8. 5693502
  9. 5693502
  10. 5693502
  11. 5693502
  12. 5693502
  13. 5693502
  14. 5693502
  15. 5693502
  16. 5693502
  17. 5693502
  18. 5693502
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5693502
  • Stock #: V19733A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC841821

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V19733A
  • Mileage 41,114 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Nissan Rogue SV is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated Seats Steering Wheel Media Controls Dual Climate Zone Dual Panel Moonroof Push Button Start Rubber Mats Bluetooth Bluetooth Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2018 Ford Escape SE,...
 19,547 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer L...
 11,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 29,220 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory