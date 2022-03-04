Menu
2017 RAM 1500

135,487 KM

Details Features

$28,654

+ tax & licensing
$28,654

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$28,654

+ taxes & licensing

135,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468781
  • Stock #: N05387AA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT9HS747987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,487 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

