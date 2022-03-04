Menu
2017 RAM 1500

115,668 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

SLT

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

115,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8617136
  • Stock #: U05047
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG5HS515155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,668 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

