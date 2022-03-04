$27,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 6 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8617136

8617136 Stock #: U05047

U05047 VIN: 1C6RR7GG5HS515155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 115,668 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.