2017 RAM 1500

87,483 KM

Details Features

$29,897

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
ST

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

87,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9627676
  • Stock #: U05145
  • VIN: 3C6JR7DTXHG654820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U05145
  • Mileage 87,483 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

