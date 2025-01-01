$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Komfort Heated Leather Seats | Navigation |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFNS00293A
- Mileage 141,590 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY LINCOLN
???????????????????????????????????????
2018 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT
2.0 TFSI Quattro | Premium AWD SUV | Refined German Engineering
The 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort blends precision engineering, luxury craftsmanship, and intelligent all-wheel drive performance. Designed for those who appreciate both sophistication and confidence behind the wheel, the Q5 delivers a smooth, quiet, and responsive drive in all conditions.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (252 HP / 273 lb-ft Torque)
? 7-Speed S tronic® Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
? Legendary Audi Quattro® All-Wheel Drive System
? Drive Select Modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual
???????????????????????????????????????
KOMFORT FEATURES
• Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
• Heated Front Seats
• Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Power Tailgate
• 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
• 7" MMI® Infotainment Display
• Bluetooth® and Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™ Compatibility
• Audi Sound System (10 Speakers)
???????????????????????????????????????
SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST
→ Audi Pre Sense® Basic & Front
→ Rearview Camera
→ Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
→ Tire Pressure Monitoring System
→ LED Daytime Running Lights & Automatic Headlights
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
519-436-1430