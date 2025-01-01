Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY LINCOLN</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2018 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT</strong></p> <p><br /> 2.0 TFSI Quattro | Premium AWD SUV | Refined German Engineering</p> <p>The 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort blends precision engineering, luxury craftsmanship, and intelligent all-wheel drive performance. Designed for those who appreciate both sophistication and confidence behind the wheel, the Q5 delivers a smooth, quiet, and responsive drive in all conditions.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (252 HP / 273 lb-ft Torque)<br /> ? 7-Speed S tronic® Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission<br /> ? Legendary Audi Quattro® All-Wheel Drive System<br /> ? Drive Select Modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>KOMFORT FEATURES</strong><br /> • Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces<br /> • Heated Front Seats<br /> • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br /> • Power Tailgate<br /> • 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat<br /> • 7" MMI® Infotainment Display<br /> • Bluetooth® and Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™ Compatibility<br /> • Audi Sound System (10 Speakers)</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST</strong><br /> → Audi Pre Sense® Basic & Front<br /> → Rearview Camera<br /> → Cruise Control with Speed Limiter<br /> → Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br /> → LED Daytime Running Lights & Automatic Headlights</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today<br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2018 Audi Q5

141,590 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort Heated Leather Seats | Navigation |

Watch This Vehicle
13055807

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort Heated Leather Seats | Navigation |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 13055807
  2. 13055807
  3. 13055807
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1ANAFY9J2210024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFNS00293A
  • Mileage 141,590 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY LINCOLN



???????????????????????????????????????



2018 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT





2.0 TFSI Quattro | Premium AWD SUV | Refined German Engineering



The 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort blends precision engineering, luxury craftsmanship, and intelligent all-wheel drive performance. Designed for those who appreciate both sophistication and confidence behind the wheel, the Q5 delivers a smooth, quiet, and responsive drive in all conditions.



???????????????????????????????????????



POWER & PERFORMANCE

? 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (252 HP / 273 lb-ft Torque)

? 7-Speed S tronic® Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission

? Legendary Audi Quattro® All-Wheel Drive System

? Drive Select Modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual



???????????????????????????????????????



KOMFORT FEATURES

• Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces

• Heated Front Seats

• Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

• Power Tailgate

• 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

• 7" MMI® Infotainment Display

• Bluetooth® and Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™ Compatibility

• Audi Sound System (10 Speakers)



???????????????????????????????????????



SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST

→ Audi Pre Sense® Basic & Front

→ Rearview Camera

→ Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

→ Tire Pressure Monitoring System

→ LED Daytime Running Lights & Automatic Headlights



???????????????????????????????????????




Special Offer:

Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:

• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.



Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2024 Ford Edge SEL Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Edge SEL Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS | 15,028 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Leather Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Leather Seats | 158,958 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve Panoramic Sunroof | Heated/Cooled Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve Panoramic Sunroof | Heated/Cooled Seats | 119,707 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Audi Q5